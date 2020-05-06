New Town Mayor elected for Wokingham

A NEW Town Mayor has been elected for Wokingham.

Last night, councillors elected Cllr Tony Lack as the new Mayor, and his wife Claire will become his Mayoress.

Cllr Lack has been a Town Councillor since 2015, representing the ward of Evendons West. Since this time, Tony has been vice-chairman of the Planning and Transportation Committee, chairman of the Elms Field Working Party and he has also been Deputy Mayor.

Cllr Lack has played a very active role in organising litter picks and removing graffiti in the town.

The Deputy Town Mayor for the forthcoming term will be Cllr Maria Gee and her Consort will be Mr Chris Gee.

Cllr Lack said: “It is a great honour to be chosen as this year’s Wokingham Town Mayor, and once restrictions have been relaxed, I look forward to representing the town with my wife Claire at my side.

“Claire and I moved to Wokingham in 1984 and we have grown with the town through its last two urban expansions. We consider ourselves to be a typical Wokingham family commuting to work and raising children like most do; now the children have families of their own we identify with those who have aged alongside us and also those younger families embarking on that same journey.

“As a result of the amazing work that so many are doing in response to the current situation, my theme for my Mayoral year is ‘Thank You’.

“There are so many wonderful individuals and organisations Claire and I would like to thank and we hope to raise awareness of this work throughout the year.

“As a parent and grand-parent myself, I plan to choose a child-related organisation as my nominated charity for 2020/21, details of which I will share in due course.

“Claire and I adore our town and we pray that all our local traders can return to successful business in the very near future, with ours and your support.

“I look forward to serving and meeting as many of our residents of Wokingham as possible this year, and in the meantime I hope you all remain safe and well.”

