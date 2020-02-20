New traffic light system pledged to tackle the congestion 'plaguing' residents

RESIDENTS should have fewer delays at traffic lights once new technology has been installed across Wokingham borough.

Council leader Cllr John Halsall touched on the plan to make journeys easier during his budget speech made at the council meeting on Thursday, February 20.

He said that congestion is “plaguing” every residents’ lives.

“We need several billions and many years to build the capacity we need,” Cllr Halsall said. “Without that, all we can do is to optimise our use of the existing network.

“We are completing five major new roads which when finished will enable travel across the Borough avoiding Wokingham Town Centre.

“We are acquiring the tools so that an intelligent transport system will keep traffic moving as well as helping the environment.

“We will install responsive traffic light systems with smart software allowing signals to work intelligently based on traffic demand.

“Residents should notice reduced delays and improved journey times thanks to a combination of cameras and sensors within the network.”