New two-week run-on payments available for new Universal Credit claimants

THE GOVERNMENT has announced that people claiming Universal Credit for the first time will receive up to two weeks’ worth of money.

The scheme, which comes in from Wednesday, applies to those whose existing claim of income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Income Support ends due to them applying for Universal Credit.

They will receive a payment, known as a run-on, worth up to two weeks of their legacy award.

This aims to help people during their first assessment period, and does not have to be paid back.

It will be paid automatically to eligible claimants when they claim Universal Credit for the first time, so they don’t have to contact the Department for Work and Pensions to receive it. It will not affect the amount of Universal Credit they receive.

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “This one-off payment will provide additional support as claimants move from legacy benefits to Universal Credit. It doesn’t have to be paid back and won’t affect their UC award, so is welcome extra cash in pockets.”

The run-on payments will include other premiums that claimants have been receiving prior to moving over to Universal Credit, including Enhanced Disability Premium, carer premium or ESA work-related activity component.

Since mid-March the Government says it has managed to process more than 2.5 million claims for Universal Credit and pay more than one million new claims advances.

An independent benefit calculator, to help people check to see how much support through Universal Credit they are entitled to, is available at www.gov.uk/benefits-calculators.

For further information on Universal Credit go to www.understandinguniversalcredit.gov.uk