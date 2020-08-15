New website will help you shop local and discover new businesses

A NEW website has been launched to help people shop local.

The Indie Shopper was created by Reading-based independent business co-owner, Dave Maul and designer Rich Lucas, to help people discover local businesses.

The website acts as a directory of local, independent businesses, that’s free to use and free for businesses to be listed.

Dave and Rich said: “With The Indie Shopper, we hope to highlight alternatives to the national stores on our high street, nurturing and expanding an existing indie-loving community and directly supporting the local economy.

“We are all operating in a strange and very difficult time, so there has never been a better time to discover and support each other.

“We really want indie businesses to get in touch via our site and fill out our simple form and then after an initial review, we add you to the site for free.

“We would love for the site to grow and continue to add categories to it to showcase the breadth of the quality Independents that are out there.”

The website’s main page shows a selection of businesses listed in a random order so the ones who start with a ‘Z’ don’t miss out on the possibility of people discovering them.

And the dropdown menu helps visitors to narrow their search to anything they may be specifically looking for.

It was designed with smartphone users in mind, imagining the customer standing in the town centre, wondering where to find what they’re looking for.

To register an independent businesses visit: theindieshopper.co.uk and fill in the Get Listed form.