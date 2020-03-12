New Wokingham pub opens at 5pm today

The Raglan is now The Lord Raglan and has had a swanky £350,000 makeover

AT 5pm this evening, Wokingham’s newest pub opens.

The Lord Raglan in Denmark Street has had a £350,000 makeover, turning the venue into what owners says is a modern pub in a traditional setting.

The Big Smoke Brew Co took on the empty Raglan pub and is modelling the site on its other venues, in London and Chichester.

They brew their own beer and also serve local brews from companies such as Finchampstead-based Siren and Elusive.

Food at the pub will include a wide range of small plates designed for sharing such as tacos and fried chicken and main meals such as burgers, pies and house-smoked meats.

And the company is keen to work with other local artisan producers – not just brewers – who may wish to form a partnership with the pub.

Rich Craig, co-founder of Big Smoke Brew Co, said: “We’re working flat out to get everything ready for when we open the doors at 5pm on Thursday.

“We’re all really excited about the opening and we hope that people will enjoy what we’ve done here and find something a little bit different inside The Lord Raglan.

The new Lord Raglan pub in Wokingham

“If you’re producing something interesting locally, we’d love to hear from you and potentially form new partnerships across the area.”

Rich, who launched Big Smoke Brew Co with his business partner James Morgan in 2014, firmly believes that Wokingham is the ideal place for the new venture with its vibrant restaurant and bar culture.

He said: “There’s so much confidence in the area with the redevelopment of the town centre – we think it’s a great time to be moving in. We love the town and it’s got the right demographic for us.”

Up to 15 new jobs are created at the pub which has stood empty for more than a year.