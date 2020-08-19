New Wokingham town centre health lounge opens with a bit of help from an equipment financier

A WOKINGHAM health lounge has been kitted out with help from equipment financier Johnson Reed.

Having previously renovated a gym in Egham, eActiv has expanded with another lounge, in Peach Place.

The lounge opened its doors at the end of July.

Clive Burnett, director of eActiv Health Lounge, said: “What was great about Johnson Reed, was not only the attention to detail and their customer service, but the fact that they can provide and source finance for pre-owned kit.

“Usually people don’t like second-hand equipment, which can make it a challenge.

“But this equipment is top of the range, being only a few months old, provided by eGym with warranties to match.

“They couldn’t be more helpful, emphasising the benefits of financing the kit for our brand new health lounge.”

A flotation tank

Mark Johnson, managing director of Johnson Reed, said: “We were delighted that Clive and eActiv chose our common-sense lending, a great business that is hugely popular with its members.

“There are multiple benefits in financing gym equipment, whether it’s brand new or pre-owned, we’ll help finance it when others won’t, and that’s what makes us stand out.”

The health lounge opened at the end of July with eGym equipment and an isopod flotation tank.

At the time, Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council said: “We believe eActiv Health Lounge will prove just as popular an addition to Peach Place as they offer something that bit different and new with an ethos to take health and fitness beyond the usual gym offer with their Eat, Move, Relax, Recover approach.

“Their specialist nutrition lounge is there to help people create a healthy balanced diet with individual nutrition plans.

“They have a state of the art exercise lounge focussed on a 30 minute workout, as well as a fantastic recovery lounge with the latest floatation therapy on offer, alongside whole body cryotherapy treatment to help optimise recovery after a workout.”