A PLANNED lecture that was due to take place in Binfield later this month is now hoped to be held in November.

Newbold College holds a regular Diversity Lecture, and next week would have seen a visit from Amanda Mukwashi, the chief executive of international aid agency Christian Aid.

However, the coronavirus has put paid to that plan.

The college, run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, now plans to run the event as part of its autumn semester.