“Next season can’t come quick enough” says Reading manager Mark Bowen after 4-3 defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Reading manager Mark Bowen said that next season ‘can’t come quick enough’ after he was left frustrated with a defeat in a seven goal thriller at Ewood Park.

The Royals came from 3-1 down to equalise but were left pointless after a late Sam Gallagher winner.

“It’s very frustrating again. We started slowly and didn’t have the intensity at the start,” said Bowen.

“We conceded two goals that were avoidable with more communication. We gave ourselves a mountain to climb. We got back into it and I was thinking we were on top and then we conceded a third sloppy goal.

“At 3-3 I thought there was only one winner and I thought that would be us. But we made individual errors.

“Next season can’t come quick enough. We’ll be losing a number of players so there will be a significant amount of changes next season with players on loan and out of contract.”

Bowen was pleased with the impact of his substitutions after Sam Baldock came off the bench to score and set one up to get the Royals back into the game.

“Liam Moore came on and did well,” continued Bowen.

“Sam Baldock came on and had a real influence on the game which is what I want. They have to be ready to make a difference and contribute and that’s what they did today.

“Tom (McIntyre) is feeling a bit shaken up by the injury. Until I speak to the doctor I won’t know the outcome.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re a lot more consistent than we are. One game summed up what we’ve been like all season.

“There was a number of errors the fourth goal. We let an easy cross in the box and Sam Gallagher had a free header into the net.”

Bowen wants an improved consistency heading into next season and said that he expects there to be plenty of changes at the club heading into the new campaign.

“I’m very clear in my mind which way we need to go and which way we will go.

“The mind of a professional player is a complicated thing. If they know they wont be here next year, some players they might have made their mind up to change. I think in hindsight it has effected us.

“We have Swansea to get out the way first. It’s an important game because our home form hasn’t been good enough we need to be motivated and ready for that.”