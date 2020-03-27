NHS Midwife has bicycle stolen while doing a food shop at Sainsbury's

EARLIER this afternoon, an NHS Midwife had her bicycle stolen from Sainsbury’s in Winnersh.

Milie Hurst had left her bike outside the shop with her husband and father when it was stolen at approximately 2.30pm.

Her husband, Jack Hurst said: “Me and my father-in-law were sitting outside with our bikes.

“I turned my back to speak to my father-in-law, and then [the thief] was on it riding off.

“I couldn’t keep up as I tried to chase him on foot.”

Mr Hurst described the thief as male, black, short and wearing a flat peak hat and black tracksuit.

A picture of Milie Hurst’s brand of bike.

He said his wife’s bike has a pink and purple sticker with MILS printed underneath the seat, and pink and orange plastic star beads on the wheel spokes.

He added: “Please if anyone sees it or knows about someone trying to sell one, let us know.

“She’s a midwife in the NHS and not something she needed right now.”

Mr Hurst said he has reported the theft to Thames Valley Police, and that a crime reference number is being generated.