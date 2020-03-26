NHS needs blood donors to keep regular donations as normal

BLOOD DONORS should donate regularly, as normal said the NHS Blood and Transplant department.

Although they are not in need of urgent donations, a steady flow of regular donors is needed to help maintain stocks in coming weeks and months.

An NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson said: “We need people in Berkshire who are fit and healthy to keep donating as normal during the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve put extra safety measures in place and safety is always our number one priority.

“We’re now doing extra cleaning and this week we’ve started triaging everyone who arrives so only people with no risk factors can enter the donation area.

“A lot of people have called us asking if sessions are still going ahead.

“We need them to know that our sessions and donor centres are still open and that travel to a blood donation session is essential for the NHS.

“Blood donation is a reason to do something amazing. Blood donation saves lives.”

Donors across the county are asked to follow the latest advice on the blood donation website.

“We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services”, added the NHS Blood and Transplant spokesperson.

“Donations have dropped though our stock levels are currently still good because hospitals are cancelling routine operations.

“We need people to keep donating to make sure we can keep supplying the blood hospitals need in the coming weeks and months. Patients and doctors are relying on us to be there.”

To make appointment to donate, or for more information, call 0300 123 23 23, download the NHS Give Blood app, or visit www.blood.co.uk