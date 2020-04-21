NHS turns to LinkedIn to fill critical vacancies

NHS JOBS is using LinkedIn to promote urgent healthcare roles.

The official NHS recruitment service has partnered with the networking website to fill critical vacancies.

Professionals with the right skills and experience will be notified of the positions — which will be promoted as urgent — in a bid to fill them quickly.

David Roberts, head of service for NHS Jobs, said: “Our team have been working to make it easier for jobseekers to find roles relating to Covid-19 and have been implementing measures to increase the reach of NHS vacancies.

“We appreciate the support LinkedIn have provided at this time and it is great to be working together to support this national effort.”

Josh Graff, LinkedIn country manager, added: “The NHS has never needed more support than it does today. LinkedIn is proud to help NHS Jobs to accelerate the recruitment of healthcare staff and connect those with essential skills to critical roles.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge of our time and we all have a role to play in supporting the nation’s response efforts.”

For more details, visit linkedin.com and search for NHS jobs.