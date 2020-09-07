NHS urges Berkshire families to discuss organ donation decision

FAMILIES are being urged to talk about organ donation by the NHS, as part of an awareness week.

Launching its campaign today, the NHS Blood and Transplant department is calling for people to discuss their donation choices with family.

Last year, 44 people in Berkshire had their lives saved by a transplant.

And on Wednesday, May 20, the law around organ donation in England changed to an ‘opt out’ system.

This means everyone will be considered willing to donate their organs, unless they have opted out, are in one of the excluded groups or have told their family they do not want to donate.

Everyone has a choice over organ donation and family members will still be consulted before anything goes ahead.

And the NHS says families are more likely to support organ donation decisions, when they know what people want to happen.

Anthony Clarkson, director of organ donation and transplantation for NHS Blood and Transplant said: “We need more people in Berkshire to talk about organ donation to increase the number of lifesaving transplants.

“Even now the law has changed, families will still be approached before organ donation goes ahead. So it remains so important to talk to your families and make sure they know what you want to happen.

“Register your organ donation decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family the choice you have made. If the time comes, we know families find the organ donation conversation with nurses or medical teams much easier if they already know what their relative wanted.”

For more information and to register a decision, visit: www.organdonation.nhs.uk