NHS urges people to attend regular vaccination appointments

The NHS is urging people to attend all regular vaccination appointments to prevent outbreaks of deadly serious diseases and reduce pressure on the health service.

These are vaccines that babies, infants, preschoolers and pregnant women need to protect them.

A statement released to the public from the NHS reads: “While preventing the spread of Covid-19 is a public health priority, it is still vital that members of the public go to scheduled vaccination appointments to stop outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

“As long as those attending appointments, including parents of babies or children, do not have symptoms or are not self-isolating because someone in the household is displaying symptoms, all scheduled vaccinations should go ahead as normal.”

For parents

”It is very important that you attend antenatal and newborn screening appointments. Screening is time critical to ensure early detection for some medical conditions and safe referrals to the correct care pathway. The health professionals involved in these screening programmes will be taking every possible precaution to ensure that the safety of individuals attending.

“Please take your child for routine immunisations. It is very important to maintain good coverage of immunisations, particularly in the childhood programme. In addition to protecting the individual, this will avoid outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases that could increase further the numbers of patients requiring health services.”

For more information, follow these links: https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/

https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/nhs-screening/