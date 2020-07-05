Nigel installed as new Wokingham Lions president

THE LIONS has a new king of the pride.

But he’s not been able to meet his team properly yet.

July 1 is usually the day when Wokingham Lions Club holds a special annual charter celebration lunch, but this year it was cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, which raises thousands for good causes across the year, both at home and abroad, still needed to pass the baton over of the presidency.

So outgoing president Lyn Baily and new President Nigel Page met outdoors for a handover ceremony. And to ensure that social distancing was maintained the chain of office was presented on a two-metre tape measure.

Ms Baily said: “My biggest challenge was obviously leading our response to the Coronavirus epidemic. Decisions had to be made regarding the cancellation of our May Fayre in this special year, which was scheduled for Friday, May 8, the same day as the 75th anniversary of Victory in Europe.

“Although I was personally disappointed, it was necessary to unite members in our response, and to ensure that we managed the financial risk, whilst at the same time maintaining our goodwill. Fortunately, the May Fayre team made sure that this was managed superbly.”

She continued: “With the support of Ian Grange and his now legendary virtual quizzes, plus a £1,000 grant from Lions District, we have now donated £4,900 to the Wokingham Borough Community Hub. The Hub and their volunteers distribute much-needed food and essential supplies to those in need in our community.

“We are a happy club, and one of the main reasons I became a Lion was to extend our friendship group.

“We have enjoyed a great deal of social outings with fellow Lions, as well as balls, treasure hunts and themed evenings. We have also enjoyed parties, dinners, barbecues and drinks with good friends we have made through the club.”

And the new pride of the Lions, Nigel Page said: “Taking over the reins from Lyn is not easy. Lyn has been an excellent president over the last 12 months.

“Her enthusiasm for projects like supporting local scouts and youth, charities like School Days, and more recently the Wokingham Hub, have been an inspiration. Thank you, Lyn, you have been great to work with.

“We now find ourselves in a different world, full of change. Raising funds will be our most challenging task, and Ian’s brilliant Woky Pub Quiz has shown the way that we can find different ways to raise money.

“The remaining months of 2020 are still unpredictable, but I know that we will adapt and succeed in our efforts. We have an amazingly experienced and dedicated team, and I for one, greatly value the friendship, humour and energy of my fellow Lions.”