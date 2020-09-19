Nirvana Spa features in Government coronavirus campaign

IN JULY 2020, the Government launched its Enjoy Summer Safely campaign to encourage people to support local businesses as the country emerged from lockdown.

Joining the campaign was Sindlesham-based Nirvana Spa, which became a case study example of how to reopen while keeping staff and customers safe.

“We are fully committed to providing safety for our customers and staff,” Claire Prevost-Snell, marketing manager at Nirvana Spa said.

“Social distancing is a top priority and we have lowered the levels of occupancy in the spa to ensure everyone is able to keep a safe distance from each other.

“Our members have told us that they rely on our spa to provide rehabilitation and relaxation, and to support good mental health, particularly at stressful times,” she added.

Some of the safety measures Nirvana Spa implemented include requiring members and customers book sessions in advance, installing hand sanitation stations, and limiting the number of clients at any onetime to 150.

The business also invested in enhanced antiviral protection equipment, replaced soft furnishings with easy to clean furniture, and used smart technology to ensure air is replenished every six minutes.

Business secretary and Reading West MP Alok Sharma said that the Enjoy Summer Safely campaign has helped people back to the shopping and leisure sectors.

“Our highstreets are at the heart of every community in every corner of the UK,” he added.

“Business owners have done an incredible job so far to welcome shoppers back safely.”