Nirvana Spa gets permission to convert gym into 70-bed hotel with state-of-the-art fitness centre

A POPULAR gym is to be replaced with a 70-bedroom hotel after planning permission was granted last month.

Nirvana Spa won approval for its plans to demolish the Pulse 8 gym, which closed at Christmas, and build the new complex, which will include a gym and outdoor swimming pool.

The gym would not be open to the public but be members only.

The spa’s owners said that it is delighted at the news, which it says will boost employment to the borough and improve its facilities.

A previous proposal had been turned down in March last year.

This new application had been reduced in height with one storey removed. As a result, it is a

wider structure with an increased level of ground floor space.

Planners noted: “The reduction in height and widening of the proposed structure towards the existing spa facilities results in the building being read as one coherent development and overall, has an improved relationship with the existing development on the site.”

The plans had been objected to by Winnersh Parish Council, who expressed concerns over noise and light pollution, as well as concerns over the hours of construction.

Cllr Prue Bray also wanted to know how the loss of Pulse8 would be made up, officers pointed out that “The proposal incorporates an enlarged gymnasium at basement level which, when including the external swimming pool”. This, they said, was significantly larger than the existing gym.

Residents also raised concerns over the need for a hotel in the village, but planners said that it “would not compete with hotels located in (Wokingham) town centre”.

One of the conditions of the plan is that a rooftop garden would close at 9pm daily.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Nirvana said: “We are delighted to have been granted planning permission for our accommodation and new gym facilities.

“This exciting new development, with 70 bedrooms and a state-of-the-art gym will not only enhance our offering at Nirvana Spa it will also bring significant employment opportunities to the local area.

“While we look forward to this new venture, at the moment we are firmly focused on reopening the spa and fitness facilities for the enjoyment of our members and guests.”