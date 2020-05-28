No decisions yet made on funds for walking and cycling improvements across Wokingham borough

NO DECISIONS have yet been made as to how the borough council will spend funding on walking and cycling improvements.

Central government has announced a £250 million pot for councils to make the changes.

At the virtual executive meeting of Wokingham Borough Council, held on Thursday, May 28, resident Darryl Campbell has asked the Executive Member for Highways and Transport, Councillor Pauline Jorgensen how the money will be spent.

She replied: “Officers have been discussing a number of plans as well as considering ideas put forward from the public, businesses and elected members and once we know the level of funding available we will be able to determine what we can achieve.

“We want to continue this excellent track record and continue to provide the skills needed as well as the facilities such as our Greenways and the London Road Cycle route, currently under construction.

“I am sure we will be able to utilise this funding to make a difference in the short term but also I hope that there will be a legacy too.”