NO LIONS: Service being diverted between Wokingham and Reading

Reading Road in Winnersh is closed due to flooding. lion buses diverted via A329M. No service between Vernalis and Oxford Rd, Wokingham — Reading Buses (@reading_buses) February 17, 2020

THE SHOWCASE Roundabout is flooded and, as a result, Reading Buses has had to change its service routes.

The Lion 4/X4 service running from Reading town centre to Bracknell is currently running its normal route – abeit with delays caused to traffic jams on the Reading Road by Winnersh.

But for passengers wanting to get from Wokingham into Reading, there is currently no service between Wokingham’s Oxford Road and the Three Tuns, on the border between Reading and Wokingham boroughs.

Reading Buses, which runs the service, said that the the Lions are being diverted along the A329M.