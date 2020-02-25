No more red funnels: Revised plans for Dinton Activity Centre

AFTER EXTENSIVE feedback and consultation, the borough council have changed the design of the new £1.8 million Dinton Activity Centre.

The new design now includes Siberian larch cladding that weathers over time to blend in with the natural surroundings.

The plans have changed to address concerns about the six large red funnel-like wind catchers — which have been replaced with three smaller ones in a neutral grey.

The wind catchers — which provide ventilation — are just one of several eco-friendly design features of the building.

There will also be solar panels on the roof and air source heat pumps, to significantly reduce the centre’s overall energy demand.

The view of the proposed activity centre from the car park. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

Cllr Michael Firmager, deputy executive member for environment and leisure, said: “It’s exciting to see us move one-step closer to our new Dinton Activity Centre. This is an incredibly important investment which will benefit residents across the Borough.

“We’ve listened carefully to people’s comments during our consultation and hope they will enjoy seeing their feedback reflected in our updated designs.

It’s also encouraging to see so many green features added, which will support us on our journey to be carbon neutral.”

Alex Pullin, from HLM Architects, said: “From the onset of this project, we have been working closely with Wokingham Borough Council and local residents to develop a well-suited replacement for the Dinton Activity Centre, which is reflective of the community’s needs and requirements. Feedback from the ongoing consultations and drop-in sessions have helped to shape the final design of the new centre.”

Other changes include additional cycle parking spaces, which will be added to the lakeside of the building, along with Dragonfly artwork on the east and west sides of the building.

The accessible changing room has been upgraded to a full changing spaces facility.

The project is still subject to planning approval, although the council hope that work will begin this summer — with the aim to open in the autumn.

The current Dinton Activity Centre will continue to operate as normal while the new centre is built.