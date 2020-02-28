No truth to rumour pupil sent home over coronavirus fears

THERE is no truth to a rumour circulating that a Woodley school pupil had been sent home to self-isolate over coronavirus fears.

Earlier today, there was chatter on social media stating that The Bulmershe School pupil had recently returned from a visit to Italy – one of the European countries most affected by the coronavirus.

And the rumour added that, as a result of their visit to the country, the affected pupil had been told by the school to stay away.

However, it is not true.

Wokingham.Today contacted The Bulmershe School to clarify the situation, and a spokesperson said that should there be any developments.

They said: “We are aware of the rumour posted on a parent Facebook page.

“We do not normally comment on rumour but I can confirm that this rumour is not true.

“The school understands the anxiety caused by rumours such as this and is aware of situations reacted to by other schools in the area.

“We continue to adhere to the local authority guidelines and at this time have not had to take any direct action in respect to CORVID-19.

“We will continue to keep our school community informed of any developments in this respect.”

The school, like many others in Wokingham borough, has sent parents links to advice from Public Health England over coronavirus.

And earlier today, people were reminded of the importance of washing hands to avoid spreading germs.

There are only a small number of areas in northern Italy that have been affected by coronavirus and in lockdown. They are: