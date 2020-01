THE Wokingham Literary Society will be holding its next meeting on Thursday, January 9.

The group will welcome Janet Ferguson, who will speak on the Nobel Prize winner Sir Kazuo Ishiguro.

Meetings take place in Wokingham Baptist Church in Milton Road from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

Non-members pay £2 per meeting, but they can join for £15 annual subscription.

For more details, log on to: wokinghamliterarysociety.org.uk