Nominations open for Thames Valley Tech Awards 2020

Nominations are now open for this year’s Thames Valley Tech Awards.

Running for its third year, the annual awards scheme will continue to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses- both big and small- from a region that is home to companies including Microsoft, Oracle, Fujitsu and Cisco.

Commenting on the launch of this year’s nominations, Founder and Managing Director at Elcot Media & Events Ltd, David Murray said: “Following two successful years of the Thames Valley Tech Awards, we are delighted to welcome them back for 2020.

“It is an honour to be able to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of large global brands as well as smaller startups that are pushing the boundaries of the industry.”



Among the prize categories available for entry are Tech employer of the Year, High Growth Tech Business and Sustainable Technology; the winners of which will be announced at a ceremony held at Royal Berkshire Conference Centre, Madejski Stadium later this year.





Nominations close on Friday 5 June 2020. For more information or to enter the awards, visit tvtechawards.co.uk/.