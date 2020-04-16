Nominations open for the Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards 2020

Premier business events organiser, Elcot Media & Events Ltd, has announced the return of the Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards.

The annual awards- which recognise profitability, innovation and contributions to the local economic community- are open to every company in the Thames Valley.

There are a range of categories to enter including Charity of the Year, SME of the Year and Management Team of the Year. The awards are a great opportunity for local businesses to be recognised for their hard work and efforts of the past year in addition to the contribution they are making towards the local community.

Founder and Managing Director at Elcot Media & Events Ltd, David Murray said: “We are delighted to welcome back the Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards in November, showcasing the Thames Valley’s very best businesses.

“These awards recognise the outstanding successes of large global brands and smaller, disruptive startups across the region and we are looking forward to celebrating on the night and crowning our next winners”

The Thames Valley boasts some of the most dynamic and successful companies in the UK. It remains the hub of the country’s high-technology industries, the home of many manufacturing companies and a base for a wide variety of excellent service and professional organisations.

The Thames Valley Business Magazine Awards follows the success of last year’s awards, which saw local businesses such as KYMIRA, Zircotec and Softcat take home awards. This year’s awards will be once again held at the Reading FC Conference Centre, Madejski Stadium in Reading on 5 November 2020 and promises to be a great night of celebration.

Nominations close on Monday, August 24 2020. For more information or to enter the awards, please visit https://businessawards.co.uk/.