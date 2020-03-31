Non-emergency calls to 101 will be free of charge from tomorrow

STARTING tomorrow, those calling the non-emergency 101 service will not be charged for their phone call.

The Home Office announced that all communication providers will be changing the way they charge for the non-emergency service, which previously cost 15p each time.

This means that calls to 101 will be free of charge from Wednesday, April 1.

The Home Office said they will invest £5 million a year to fund the service, which receives around 30 million calls annually.

The then Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said when announcing the plan in May last year: “It’s vital members of the public have confidence in the police and are able to report any non-emergency incidents in a convenient and accessible way.

“Scrapping the charge for making a 101 call will benefit millions of people every year — especially the vulnerable.

“We are also continuing to work with the police to develop a new website, the Single Online Home, to provide the public with the option of reporting crime online.”

The Single Online Home (SOH), will be launched in the summer to reflect changes in how the public are interacting with the police.

101 should be used to contact police when an emergency response is not required. For example:

If your car has been stolen

If your property has been damaged

If you suspect drug use or dealing in your neighbourhood

To give the police information about crime in your area

To speak to the police about a general enquiry

An earlier version of this article mistakenly said Sajid Javid was the current home secretary. He was when the announcement was made to end the charge.