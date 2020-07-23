Norden Farm worker tackles Maidenhead United’s £150,000 charity challenge

AN ARTS centre employee has taken on a walking challenge in support of the Magpies 150 challenge, launched by Maidenhead United FC.

Tessa Preston, who works at Norden Farm Centre for the Art walked around the Altwood and Boyn Hill area, passing Norden Farm 15 times to celebrate Maidenhead United FC’s 150th anniversary.

The football club has set itself a target to raise £150,000 for 15 local charities and are encouraging the public to get involved.

And Norden Farm is one of the charities to be supported by the challenge. It took Ms Preston 10 hours, stretched over Wednesday, July 1 and Thursday, July 2.

She said: “I wanted to set myself a challenge that would push me but which I knew I could complete. I love being part of the Norden Farm team so it was a perfect fit as I’ll be raising money for so many local charities too.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/magpies150challenge