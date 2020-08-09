Norden Farm’s kite-making workshops given digital makeover for summer holidays

NORDEN FARM Centre for the Arts summer holiday kite making workshops will be taking place online this year while the centre’s doors remain temporarily closed.

And there’s still time to get involved with the workshop on Thursday, August 13, running from 11am until 11.45am.

The workshops are led by specialist kite makers, Community Kite Project. In the online sessions they guide children through the process of making a Japanese Sode Kite.

All are welcome to join in via Zoom to design and create their own original kite to take to the sky.

As part of the kites project, Norden Farm have also run online workshops with Cookham Rise Primary and St Mary’s Primary School, as well as community groups Family Friends and Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice.

Education manager, Robyn Bunyan said: “While we can’t fly kites together in person this year, it doesn’t mean the fun has stopped.

“It has been a real privilege to work with students at local schools for our online Kite Making workshops hosted by practitioner Chris Jarratt from Community Kite Project.

“We have really missed being in the classroom with staff and students as part of the Farm Out programme over the past few months, and these workshops were a real success.

“The real joy was knowing that students can fly their kites at school to mark the end of a very strange school year, but also share that fun with their families at home too.”

Chris Jarratt from Community Kite Project said: “I am really pleased to be in our third year working with Norden Farm hosting kite workshops with local communities. Going digital has been a fun challenge for me in terms of how I deliver the workshops but they have been a roaring success so far.

“It has been great to see some old faces and lots of new faces too. Thank you to all the wonderful participants and community support who have made this year possible.”

Each kite making workshop ticket includes access to the live, online workshop and everything needed to make and fly a kite.

All that customers need are pens to decorate.

Tickets are £10 per kite and include a kite materials pack. The session is suitable for all ages from 4+ years.

Tickets are available from the Box Office on 01628 788997 or online at www.nordenfarm.org