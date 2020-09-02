Norden Farm’s Youth Theatre return to class

DRAMA STUDENTS are returning to Norden Farm Youth Theatre after three months of online classes.

Starting on Wednesday, September 16, the sessions will run from Norden Farm’s building.

The classes are led by drama teacher Karen Wallace-Jones with Jane Hibbs and explore a range of physical theatre techniques.

For juniors, this includes characterisation, physical comedy, story-telling and clowning. Children play games and explore ways to free their voice, body and imagination. And they’ll create brand new pieces of theatre that they will share in a performance at the end of term.

In the seniors class, storytelling draws on physical theatre styles of companies such as Frantic Assembly and students are encouraged to play with the imaginative possibilities of using music and text to devise short, original pieces to share at the end of term.

Karen Wallace-Jones is a professionally trained actor and qualified drama teacher.

She has worked in arts and education for more than 20 years.

She said she loves working with young people to share her love of theatre and the power of the imagination.

Jane Hibbs trained at East15 Acting School and has a first class honours degree in Acting and Community Theatre. She has been a workshop facilitator for five years, working with groups aged from three months to over 80.

She also runs drama sessions at a SEN school.

Jane said she loves exploring the different aspects of theatre, from physical clowning to reciting Shakespeare.

Junior Youth Theatre runs from 4pm to 5pm every Wednesday and is for children in school Years 5 and 6. Classes cost £67 for 10 weeks of teaching.

And the Senior Youth Theatre runs from 5.30pm to 7pm every Wednesday for Years 7 to 11. Classes cost £97 for 10 weeks of teaching.

All classes will be run with social distancing in place and with a reduced capacity to enable this.

To book a place, visit: norden.farm/events