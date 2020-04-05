Now more than 100 confirmed coronavirus cases in Wokingham borough

MORE than 100 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Wokingham borough according to the latest government figures.

It is a jump of 32 confirmed cases of covid-19 in the borough since Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases across the UK now stands at 47,806 – that is almost a quarter of all those tested, which stands at 195,524.

Sadly, as of 5pm on Saturday, April 4, there have been 4,934 deaths where the patient has coronavirus.

The news comes ahead of an address to the nation by the Queen, which will be broadcast on all major television channels at 8pm tonight.

In it, she is expected to thank NHS staff and key workers, as well as acknowledging the grief, pain and financial difficulties that the coronavirus is causing.

In the government figures for confirmed corvid-19 cases, yesterday Wokingham borough had 83, but this has now risen to 101.

The first case recorded was a primary school staff member in Woodley on Saturday, February 29, and it has risen steadily since.

In Reading borough, there are 89 confirmed cases, up from 79 yesterday.

Bracknell Forest now has 57 confirmed cases, up from 45 yesterday.

And in Windsor and Maidenhead, there are 99 cases, up 11 from yesterday’s confirmed total of 88.

Writing in today’s Sun on Sunday, Reading West MP Alok Sharma praised the business community for their efforts in keeping the nation going during the pandemic.

“Workers across all industries and sectors are making a hugely valued and critical contribution to the resilience of our nation. Whether it is the millions of people working from home, or the army of workers in distribution centres, supermarkets, transport, construction and manufacturing across the country, you are all playing your part in keeping Britain moving, so that as a nation we can support our fantastic NHS workers on the frontline of this pandemic,” he said.

“All of those who have had to go to work — to stack shelves, to keep phone lines connected, to drive our trains or to build vital infrastructure — deserve the understanding of others as they go about their work. Instances of abuse being thrown at these people are completely unacceptable — they are keeping us safe, keeping us fed and keeping us connected.

“While our fantastic NHS workers and the wider carer community are rightly at the forefront of our minds, I want to pay tribute to all those who are working to support them by keeping our economy going. You are doing your bit to deliver for our country. Times are tough — and we have harder times ahead of us. But I know that, together, we will pull through.”