Number of confirmed cases of coronavirus increases – as does number of people who have recovered

YESTERDAY saw the highest number of daily confirmed cases of the coronavirus – and also a rise in the number of people who have recovered.

Overall, there has now been 5,018 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,035 on Friday, March 20.

All through this week, the number of confirmed cases has risen by hundreds.

As of Saturday, March 21, the number of confirmed cases in Wokingham borough stands at 13, the same as in Windsor and Maidenhead.

There have been seven confirmed cases in Reading borough and three in Bracknell Forest borough.

There will be more cases that are not on the official figures, as not everyone who is self-isolating is being tested.

Unfortunately, the number of deaths has also been increasing: It now stands at 233.

On Friday, the Prime Minister urged people to: “Stay at home for seven days if you think you have the symptoms, for 14 days if anyone in your household has either of the symptoms – a new continuous cough or a high temperature.

“To avoid pubs, bars, clubs and restaurants.

“To work from home if at all possible.

“Keep washing your hands.

“I know it has been tough.

“I know it has been inconvenient.

“But these actions that we’re all taking together are already helping to take the strain off our NHS.”

He also called on people not to go out unless necessary: “You may think you are invincible, but there is no guarantee you will get mild symptoms, and you can still be a carrier of the disease and pass it on to others

“So that’s why, as far as possible, we want you to stay at home, that’s how we can protect our NHS and save lives.