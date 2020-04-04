Number of Covid-19 cases rises again in Wokingham

As the number of recorded coronavirus cases in Wokingham rises again, the public is being asked to help by using a new online tool to report symptoms.

The status checker was launched earlier today, after it was revealed that there has been another spoke in recorded cases across the Thames Valley.

Across the country, as of 9am this morning (Saturday, April 4) there has been 41,903 cases and, as of 5pm last night, sadly 4,313 people have died after testing positive. One of those was aged just five. And seven healthcare professionals have now died.

It is an increase of 3,735 cases and 708 deaths on yesterday’s figures.

In Wokingham borough, there are now 83 confirmed cases, Reading borough has 79, Windsor and Maidenhead has 88, Bracknell Forest has 45 and Slough has 129 cases.

Three days ago, Wokingham had 67 reported cases.

At today’s press conference, Michael Gove said: “Our thoughts today are also with the family of the five-year-old with underlying health conditions who has tragically died.”

Tomorrow night, the Queen will address the nation at 8pm.

It is only the fifth time the 94-year-old has made such an address during her reign: she also spoke during the 1991 Gulf War, on the eve of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, following the death of the Queen Mother in 2002 and her diamond jubilee celebrations in 2012.

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.



As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

The Government is hoping that a new Coronavirus Status Checker tool is one way that the public can help with gathering information to help log the spread of Covid-19.

People with potential coronavirus symptoms can log on and complete a survey, which will tell the NHS about their experience.

This includes asking why the respondent is staying at home, what their symptoms are, their postcode and how many people live with them.

It is open to anyone in the UK to use on the NHS website and in its initial phase the NHS is particularly keen for anyone who thinks they may be displaying potential coronavirus symptoms, no matter how mild, to complete it.

The Government says that responses will only be used by the NHS and organisations working with it, and information will not be retained for any longer than necessary, post Covid-19.

Mr Hancock said: “Technology and data is playing a vital role in battling coronavirus and supporting our heroic NHS frontline workers to save lives, protect the vulnerable, and relive pressure on the NHS.

“We must learn as much as possible about this virus, and we are asking the whole nation to join this effort.

“If anyone has experienced symptoms of COVID-19 I would urge you to use our new status checker app to help us to collect essential information on the virus and allow us to better allocate NHS resources where they are needed most.”

The survey can be accessed on the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/coronavirus-status-checker