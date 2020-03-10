Oakbank students rise to the challenge of Go Green Week

Young people across the world are leading the way on tackling climate change, and students at Oakbank School in Shinfield are no different.

They’re committed to making this year their greenest yet, and have kicked off 2020 with a whole week of activities to promote sustainability and action on climate change.

For the school’s first Go Green Week, organised and run by students, the whole school got involved in a range of activities to fundraise and take action to protect our planet.

The theme for the week, Love Our Planet, Protect Our Future, reflects the passion they have for tackling the climate crisis.

The week began with students writing a pledge, making promises to change their habits to help the environment.

On Turn-off-Tuesday teachers went back to basics as computers and projectors were switched off and no sheets were photocopied for the day. Instead, lessons were planned around sustainability.

Walk-to-School Wednesday encouraged students to walk or cycle to school instead of coming by car. On Thursday, five trees were planted around the school site. This was inspired by Year 7 student, Sophie Coward who persuaded her tutor group to raise enough money to buy and plant their own tree.

Thursday also saw the second wave of the school’s recycling programme launched with Terracycle, a local business which enables communities to recycle a much wider variety of packaging and waste products.

Terracycle have been fantastic supporters of Oakbank’s efforts to go more green this academic year and are an important part of the school’s journey to being greener.

Non-uniform Friday helped raise money for projects that will take place throughout the year, starting with a gardening day supported by community volunteers in spring.

During the week, students were invited to join the Eco Committee which is already well established at the school.

Helen McNamara, an English teacher who supports the committee said: “The committed students at Oakbank have been working hard since September to use their passion to make a difference.

“This first Go Green Week is a celebration of the work that students have put in to make a difference, and a great opportunity for students and staff to reflect on how we can all make little changes to help protect our planet.”

Head boy Will Roberts said: “We feel proud that the students at Oakbank have been keen to help the environment and they have made some big changes in just one week.”

Head Girl Mollie Mace added: “We are looking forward to finding more ways to protect the environment in the future”.

And Oakbank’s principal, Robin Bertrand, said: “I am so impressed with our student volunteers who have planned and delivered this wonderful week of activities.

“They have shown that young people not only care about the environment but are prepared to make personal changes.”