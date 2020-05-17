Occy and Tatty say stay in in and not go out out

NEW ADVICE from the Government last week revealed that we could go for a walk and back to work, but only if we couldn’t work from home and not use public transportation to get their safely.

Oh yes we could.

But the Sunday night announcement made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson was greeted with bemusement — even Phillip Schofield expressed his reservations on Monday’s This Morning.

Indeed, you could say that it was a bit of a pantomime. And enter, stage right, the Ugly Sisters from the team behind Wokingham Pantomime.

They’ll be appearing, hopefully, in a new production of Snow White this Christmas, featuring local actors, an original script by Bart Lee, and a heap of laughter — just what we’ll need to put the coronavirus behind us.

The Ugly Sisters — aka Occy and Tatty — announced in March, just as lockdown was announced: “Stay safe Wokingham, I got a funny feeling that from now Sis we should put the kettle on, I’m staying IN IN.”

They’ve got the hang of the new rules, as seen from a new post of social media on Monday.

“Sis, it’s easy! We can go out but not out out if you’ve had enough of in.

“In in is still best of course. Got it? Phew, see you for a cuppa on the eleventythird xxx”

Makes Boris’ announcement clear as mud…