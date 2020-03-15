Ofsted report reflects well on all our schools

The Voice of Wokingham on Maiden Erlegh's glowing verdict from education inspector

MAIDEN ERLEGH SCHOOL staff and students should be proud of themselves.

Ofsted has given the Earley-based education establishment a glowing report, declaring it outstanding.

Praise was given for the way in which teachers encouraged debate, led lessons and made students of all abilities and educational needs feel valued and part of the wider community.

The inspectors were gushing with the praise, almost to the point of embarrassment.

But it is well deserved praise, just as our schools across the borough week in, week out, deliver some incredibly high standards and expectations on the children who are in their care.

And all this despite parents arguing that our funding levels are below what they should be.

Indeed, this duty of care, this excellence, can be seen in the way in which many headteachers have responded to parents’ concerns over coronarvirus, aiming to give clear, precise and accurate updates.

These are uncertain and troubling days. We don’t know what the full impact of the coronavirus will be just yet, but at least we know that our teachers are doing their utmost, not just in the classroom, but in making our schools some of the best in the country. Outstanding.