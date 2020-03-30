Ollie Young fun day postponed until August 2021

IT’S ONE of the highlights of Wokingham’s summer calendar, but it’s also another coronavirus casualty.

Plans for this year’s Ollie Young Foundation fun day have been put on ice to ensure that families can stay safe.

It normally takes place in August at Cantley Fields, off Twyford Road, and offers everything from entertainment to bouncy castles. There is usually a visit from a fire engine, as well as ice cream vans, sand art and local authors.

And there is a host of side stalls to enjoy such as beat the goalie.

But it won’t take place this year.

A post on the charity’s Facebook page said: “It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve taken the decision to cancel our summer fun day this year.

“We were hoping give you all something to look forward to for when this pandemic is all over, but with the uncertainty of how long this will last, we didn’t want to put anyone at risk.

“We will miss seeing the abundance of families coming together over the summer but be assured that we will be back next year.”

And the charity’s founder – Ollie’s Mum Sarah Simpson – added: “We’re optimistic for the future and look forward to planning next year’s fun day, which will be on Sunday, August 15, 2021 – something to look forward to.”