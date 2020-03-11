One for your diary … Reading Buses announces date of summer fun day

READING Buses’ annual summer family fun day has been announced.

Residents can come to the event on Sunday, June 28, and enjoy all the usual activities such as bus wash rides, face painting and open top tours.

Attendees can also experience behind the scenes tours of the workshop and control room, food stalls, and sporting themed activities.

Robert Williams, Reading Buses chief executive officer, said: “It’s a great day out for everyone and there are some who wouldn’t miss the open day for the world.

“We want supporters to tell family and friends to make this annual occasion a truly bumper fun event once again.”

All of the profits from the open day will go to Reading Buses’ charity of the year, Sport in Mind, which uses sport to help the recovery of people suffering with mental health problems.

The charity also works closely with the University of Reading to support students through the stress of a degree.

Sport in Mind offers free activities, including yoga and mindfulness sessions, at the University’s Sports Park every week.

Mr Williams said: “We hope to raise as much money as possible for Sport in Mind and break all our records, and with the help of our open day visitors we know can do it.

“Whilst we haven’t yet confirmed all the activities, we are very much thinking that this will be sports day themed, to tie in with our charity of the year.”

The event will be at Great Knollys Street in Reading, and there will be free shuttle buses from the town centre.