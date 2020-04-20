One Front Door guides 800 self-isolating households to access help

CHARITIES and organisations across the borough are continuing to work together to support the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Over the last three weeks, Citizens Advice have helped more than 800 households through One Front Door, which signposts people in the appropriate direction to get the help they need.

The organisation offers guidance and support on a range of issues from benefit and employment enquiries to food and prescription requests.

Jake Morrison, the charity’s chief executive, is encouraging people to contact Citizens Advice if they are in need: “Don’t be afraid to reach out to us. No one is judging. We want to make sure we get the right level of support to people.”

The charity is beginning to map out their plans to support people when lock-down is lifted, Mr Morrison said: “We’ll be the busiest we’ve been for 80 years during the post-corona recovery period. We need something ready when lock-down is lifted, we need to look at how we can continue providing the support we’ve been giving on an increased demand.”

Anyone who needs support should contact Citizens Advice on 0300 330 1189 (entering 0118 978 7258 if prompted) Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm. Or visit citizensadvicewokingham.org.uk/coronavirus/ and complete the online form.

Volunteer Centre

The Wokingham Volunteer Centre is focusing on helping vulnerable people get their prescriptions from pharmacies. With approximately 55 volunteers across the borough, the organisation is working hard to ensure clients receive their medication as quickly as possible.

Helena Badger, volunteer development coordinator said: “Our volunteers are each doing around one to three drives a week. Location-wise some areas are more in need than others, we try and keep volunteers local, to keep them off the roads as much as possible.”

The centre currently has enough volunteers and are able to respond to demand efficiently, but are aware their service will be required more and more over the next few weeks.

Mrs Badger added: “We’re in a good place as a charity to deal with the number of requests. I think it will get busier as people run out of medication. The general trend is that it was busier last week than the week before.”

The service is well received by clients, many of whom have expressed their gratitude.

“We have a couple of clients, one has blood cancer, the other has asthma and breathing difficulties,” said Mrs Badger. “They both said ‘I don’t know what I’d do without your service, it’s amazing’, and volunteers are pleased to be able to do something, they’re being really helpful, they’re doing all they can.”

The centre is working together with Wokingham Borough Council and reports that most referrals come from Citizens Advice, with some from the council, The Link Visiting Scheme and others through self-referral.

For updates on specific roles that are needed, visit: wokinghamvolunteercentre.org.uk

The Link Visiting Scheme

The charity is currently running a telephone buddy system offering social support and friendship over the phone, and is encouraging anyone who is feeling lonely to give them a call. Link is still experiencing an increase in calls and will need more telephone volunteers in the coming weeks — although DBS checks are required.

Marjie Walker, manager at Link, explained how one community hub service led to a much needed Link referral: “I had a lovely conversation with a lady from Lower Earley who had a food parcel delivered from the distribution hub at St Crispins. Her delivery driver arrived and her washing machine had just flooded. The driver helped her with her food delivery and mopped up the flood, she was so grateful.

“The driver also referred her to Link as she’d just recently lost someone in her family to Covid-19, so she needed some support.”

To refer someone for support or to apply to be a volunteer visit www.linkvisiting.org or call 0118 979 8019 (weekdays from 9am-5pm).

The charity is seeking help with its new Goody Bags, introduced to help cheer people up.

The Wellbeing Goody Bags are being put together for vulnerable older people and families who seek support during social isolation. People can support their community by putting together a bag of goodies and treats in supermarket bags for life.

Ms Walker said: “We still need more Goody bags, we’re wanting to support older people in care homes.”

Anyone can nominate someone to receive a goody bag by visiting the Link website.

Donations can be delivered to the Wokingham Borough Community Hub in the outside bins at St Crispins Leisure Centre Monday-Friday 9am-4pm. They will then be safely distributed.

Suggested donations for older people include hand wash, hand cream, puzzle books, jigsaws, magazines, handwritten notes/letters, colouring books, pencils, hamper style goodies and sweet treats.

And for families: Hamper style goodies, colouring books/pencils, jazzy pens, magazines, drawing paper, sketchbooks, sweet treats, puzzle books, educational books and little games.

Wokingham Community Hub

The Wokingham Community Hub has fed 993 people over the last three weeks and has approximately 500 households on their repeat delivery books.

Based at St Crispins Leisure Centre, London Road, the hub is taking donations of both fresh and non-perishable food, toiletries and other living essentials and delivering them to people unable to leave their homes.

Staff report they are currently running low on washing up liquid, nappies, tinned fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, gluten free food, dairy free food, hand soap and biscuits. Any food donated must be unopened.

Donations can be left in boxes outside St Crispins Leisure Centre, Monday-Friday between 9am and 3pm.

To contribute financially to the response visit the Justgiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/WokinghamBoroughCV19

All money raised will go to fund food parcels and any funds left over once the food hub has closed will be distributed to the voluntary sector organisations involved in this combined response. For more information and the latest updates visit: www.facebook.com/wokinghamcommunityhub