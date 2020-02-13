One Way Or Another, Blondie tribute is a great fundraiser for Finchampstead church

AN AWARD-WINNING band gave a thrilling performance in Finchampstead on Saturday night, all to help the Sunday morning experience.

Atomic Blondie held a concert in the Memorial Hall to help St James’ Church carry out repairs to its heating system.

The tribute band gave thrilling renditions of popular hits from the 70s onwards, including Heart of Glass, One Way or Another, Hanging On The Telephone and The Tide Is High. Their set ended with Atomic.

Churchwarden Joanne Myall was one of the organisers of the event.

She said: “We raised just over £650, a great amount which is helping to go towards repairs to our ancient wood and urgent changing of our heating system.

“Dancing and audience participation was great.”

While Blondie is now a band of yesteryear, first coming to prominence in the 1970s hit parades, St James is a bit older: the Grade I listed church building dates back to 1120, and needs a bit of tender care to be kept in good shape.

The church will be running its regular Lent Lectures series from Tuesday, March 3.

Each week in the run-up to Easter, it will welcome a guest to give a lecture on the theme of Inspired by.

The first is Inspired by Poetry and delivered by Canon Mark Oakley, the dean of St John’s College, Cambridge.

For more details, log on to parish.finchampstead.co.uk