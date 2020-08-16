OPEN LETTER: Cycling and walking in Wokingham

Open letter to the group leaders and transport spokespersons of Wokingham Borough Council

In July the government published its case for a step change in investment in infrastructure to enable safe, practical cycling and walking to addressing critical environmental, health and transport issues, titled “Gear Change – A Bold Vision for Cycling and Walking”.

This is timely for Wokingham, with the needs of our Climate Emergency Action Plan, a renewed focus on our health needs coming from the Covid-19 crisis, and the need for a sustainable answer to congestion and pollution.

The increase in walking and cycling across the borough during the coronavirus lockdown showed the pent-up desire to live and move in a healthier and more sustainable way.

But before and more recently, as local advocates for walking and cycling, people tell us that they don’t feel it is safe, practical or pleasant to do so.

The change required in Wokingham is a challenge for the Council and the community, with most existing and planned infrastructure falling short of the newly recognised standards. It is not unachievable.

Some progress can be made with very little investment, and we welcome the recent experiments along these lines. To make a real change we need the right vision, a commitment to long-term action and a properly thought through plan to connect via active travel where we live, work, learn and play.

A plan has been promised in the form of a Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP). This needs to meet the criteria of being Coherent, Direct, Safe, Comfortable and Attractive as well as the detailed design principles if it is to access any of the promised £2 billion funding. The government says that local walkers, cyclists and communities should be involved in the planning process, and we passionately agree with this.

We want to help; as individuals and as a conduit to others who walk and ride bikes or would do so, and who want and need this to succeed. We invite you to meet with us together with the relevant council officers, in person or virtually, as soon as can be managed. We can take you around the current infrastructure on bikes and on foot to see the good, indifferent and bad, share our views in a constructive way and help you write a plan that will succeed.

The government has been bold in publishing a blueprint for change which addresses environmental, health, well-being and transport concerns. It is now Wokingham’s turn to seize this opportunity to make our Borough a better place for all.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Natalie Wilson, Lloyd Watkins, Alex Cran, Adrian Betteridge

What do you think? Send your letters to letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We love to hear from you! Send us your views on issues relating to the borough (in 250 words or less) to The Wokingham Paper, Crown House, 231 Kings Road, Reading RG1 4LS or email: letters@wokinghampaper.co.uk

We reserve the right to edit letters

Views expressed in this section are not necessarily those of the paper