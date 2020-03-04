Opening date for Wokingham's new The Lord Raglan pub revealed

TOWN centre workers have another reason to be clock watching next Thursday – the borough’s newest pub is set to open its doors at 5pm.

Following a £350,000 refurbishment, The Lord Raglan will start serving from 5pm.

And the Denmark Street pub’s new owners are calling on local artisan producers to get in touch so they can discuss potential collaborations.

The refurbishment will create a fusion of “a modern pub in a traditional setting”, according to Rich Craig, co-founder of Big Smoke Brew Co which is behind the project.

Alongside a range of artisan craft beers and gins from the company’s own brewery and distillery, The Lord Raglan will serve a host of other drinks and a full menu.

This will include a range of small plates designed for sharing such as tacos and fried chicken and main meals such as burgers, pies and house-smoked meats.

The Raglan pub in Wokingham’s Denmark Street will soon be reopened as The Lord Raglan Picture: Phil Creighton

Mr Criag said: “We can’t wait to welcome the first customers through the doors on Thursday, March 12, at 5pm.

“We’re going to be offering something a little bit different and we hope local people will be as excited as we are about the opening.

“It’s a great time for businesses in Wokingham with the redevelopment of the town centre and we hope we can part of this success story.”

And to ensure people know the pub is serious about its desire to work with local producers, Big Smoke Brew Co has arranged a team-up with breweries Siren and Elusive in Finchampstead, and Double-Barrelled from Reading.

But the company is keen to do more and wants to hear from any local artisan producers – not just brewers – to potentially form new partnerships.

“We’re keen to do everything we can to connect with the heart of the community and joining with local producers is one way of doing this,” added Mr Craig

“We’d love to collaborate with people across the area who are producing something unique.”