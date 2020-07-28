Optalis’ employment advice helps 300 people during lockdown

A Wokingham care organisation has provided employment support to 300 residents during lockdown.

Social care provider Optalis, which gives career guidance to adults with learning disabilities, has offered help with job searching, coursework and education enrolment as part of its Supported Employment Service (SES).

The SES provides specialist coaching, training and support to those who need additional help to find and remain in employment.

The service has been successful in helping individuals who are looking for work move closer to the employment market, by undertaking remote training, supporting with interview practice and assisting with applications where appropriate.

And during lockdown alone, Optalis has so far helped 273 clients with job searching, supported 23 students to continue their coursework through virtual 1-1 sessions and has helped 90 clients to obtain either paid employment, enrol on an education course, or receive employment retention support.

Donna Morgans, head of supported employment services at Optails, said: “We believe that Supported Employment is a service that can really make a difference and we can really see the impact that we’ve had on individuals, particularly during lockdown.

“Over the last four months, we have been adapting and changing to ensure that we can continue to support all of our customers as we know how important finding and maintaining work is for the mental health of those we provide a service to.”

Optalis’ SES has also continued to provide specialist job coaching to those who have been deemed as key workers, ensuring they are still able to work in line with the guidelines proposed by the government.

Councillor Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services said: “I am pleased to see the success of the Supported Employment Service.

“This service makes a real difference to the lives of local people, especially at these difficult and unprecedented times.

“We all know the social and mental health benefits of work and I am fully supportive of this service with its efforts to maintain people in work.”

Optalis offers support via virtual coaching appointments, online education course support and supported job searching, as well as professional support to employed customers who may be facing restrictions accessing their places of work.

For more information call the team on 0118 977 8600 or log on to optalis.org/ses.