Optalis management give thanks to their Wokingham staff for coronavirus efforts

TO THANK staff for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, the senior management team of a social care provider has been busy creating a special gift.

Optalis managers wanted to surprise their teams at the virtual thank you event by delivering surprise hampers to them.

As part of the event, every team member was invited to join digitally and join in with the celebrations.

Following announcements, guests were encouraged to highlight teams and staff members who had truly gone above and beyond.

Opatlis says that during the pandemic, many of its workforce have had to adapt to ensure their customers continue to receive the high quality of care and support needed.

Many care workers have been temporarily redeployed to other roles, as well as all individuals having to face the challenges of socially distancing guidelines and keeping customers safe, all whilst having concerns about their own family and friends.

The Optalis team felt now was a good time to pause, reflect and acknowledge each and every person’s hard work and dedication.

David Birch, Optalis CEO, preparing hampers

David Birch, the company’s CEO, said: “I’m truly proud of how the Optalis team have performed and coped through the first wave of Covid-19, everyone has been extraordinary, and I want to thank them all from the bottom of my heart.”

This was echoed by Helen Woodland, director of provided services, who said “I thought I’d seen everything during my 30 years in social care, but I was wrong as never before have I seen the sheer commitment, resilience, care and compassion to the degree that each and every one of our staff members have shown.”

While joining the event, around 50 treat hampers were delivered to approximately 620 staff to enjoy. And, for those who weren’t available, the session was recorded for staff members to watch and join in with afterwards.

Customers from various services within Optalis were also able to join in with the event and talk to staff about how they are currently feeling.