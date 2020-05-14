Options Bath and Tile Studio: Beauty at its Best.

Just the drop of an ‘Options’ leaflet through our clients letterbox was enough to make our clients drive from their home to our showroom which is how this story begins.

The brief was ‘style and beauty’ for the master ensuite keeping them contemporary and in theme with our clients beautiful home. Warm colours dominate throughout and their bespoke furniture is stylish and unique complimenting the house perfectly.

The entrance to this stunning en suite room is enough to make your mouth drop with ‘awe’

The striking wood effect tiles make this feature wall look simply lovely. The lights built into a plinth at the bottom of the wall illuminate upwards providing the room with that all-important ‘mood lighting’ effect. You are then drawn to the luxurious shower area for 2 which doesn’t overpower the room and allows for each element of the room to be admired.

The lighting continues in the shower area with 3 small lights built into the bespoke recess. Centrally positioned is a hansgrohe thermostat which powers the flow of the water. As we move around the shower area your eyes are drawn to the Ceiling mounted shower head that provides water which is enriched with air making the droplets lighter and softer leaving your skin with that ‘sparkling feeling’ why would you ever want to leave this glorious shower?

The vanity unit has the perfect storage space for our client’s bathroom accessories. On top are 2 elegant ‘his n hers’ porcelain basins with a hansgorhe tap that is sleek in design. This unit is dressed with our clients own unique style that adds that extra ‘je ne sais quoi’ to this area of the room.

The toilet and bidet are the ‘perfect match’ and complement each other in a special way.

This room is simply ‘Beauty at its very Best’