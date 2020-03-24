Options bath and Tile: What a Bathroom!

We designed and fitted a Family Bathroom in our client’s previous home so, when they moved into their new home in Windsor they chose us to design and fit their new bathroom. With complete trust they gave ‘Carte Blanche’ to our designer. From the design and overall aesthetic, to the furniture and fittings we designed and created a modern masterpiece.

This modern, elegant room is one that you would want to show off. To the left of the door is a warm coloured Dasani vanity unit with good storage space underneath for your bathroom essentials with, space dividers to keep your products separated. Above, sits a mirror with lighting around the edge to provide you with subtle lighting perfect, for the morning routine.

As you move further into the room your eyes are immediately drawn to the BC Designs free standing bath which is simply luxurious. A bespoke mirror sits above the bath fitted perfectly to the wall, making the room look larger than it actually is. There is subtle lighting behind the bath which reflects onto the bathing are to provide the mood lighting effect.

The Mistley shower enclosure is fitted elegantly and perfectly into the space without dominating the area. The Areteform fixed showerhead is the perfect look to compliment the shower and coupled with the Areteform handset underneath is a thing of elegance. The showerhead provides a waterfall of droplets that massage your body making feel revitalised and fresh.

The wood effect tiles are the perfect colour and style and make the room feel lighter. Providing this room with warmth is an Asymmetrical Roda Radiator, the colour is perfect not too overpowering and compliments the tiles.

Each area of this bathroom is a delight. The room encompasses everything; the reflection from the mirror making it feeling bigger; the choice of a refreshing shower or a lazy soak in the deep bath; and the mood lighting so subtle you wouldn’t even know where the lights are shining from. This room is a joy to be in.