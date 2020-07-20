Options Bath & Tile Studio: The hidden elements of accessorizing your bathroom

When choosing your bathroom it is easy to get caught up in the fun part, choosing what type of

bath you would like, maybe a walk-in shower, His n hers basin and the colour of the tiles. It is

also key at this stage to take into consideration which room you are updating.. It may be the

family bathroom so, in that case you are looking for practicality if, it’s your en suite then it could

be luxury that you want..

There are the other elements that make up your room that can perhaps be overlooked such as

what shape mirror, … taps, do you prefer brass or steel, the showerhead, do you want just a

basic head or something that envelops you in lots of water… even the toilet roll holder, are you

content to just have a basic holder or, a discreet niche. These are the hidden elements that you

may not really think about.

The mirror

A good mirror is an essential component of any room especially, the bathroom. There are

many varieties of mirrors such as sizes, styles, shapes and with or, without lighting. The size of

your mirror is key in order to create a balanced look to ensure it is in proportion to the vanity

unit.

The tap

It may seem one of the uninteresting elements of the bathroom but, it is definitely worth thinking

about what you would like. The humble tap is practical, reliable and consistent.

Have you considered ‘water pressure’ – but, your water pressure determines which type of tap

you can have. You may decide on a standard tap or a glorious gold voluptuous tap… the

choices are endless…

Showerhead

I wonder if most of you would say that ‘how can showerheads be different ‘well, they can and

make such a difference to that morning or evening shower. Choose that rainmaker showerhead

the water cascades over you or, perhaps a showerhead that gives that instant refresh for the

early morning shower.

These final essentials to your bathroom are key to completing the look of your room..

So pop into our showroom in Sunninghill and see how you can accessorize your brand new

bathroom…..