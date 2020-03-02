Organisers confirm The Woodley Festival is still going ahead amid Coronavirus fears

EARLIER TODAY, organisers at The Woodley Festival confirmed that the weekend event will still take place.

The event, planned for Saturday, March 7 will still go ahead in schools across the area.

Festival committee members said: “At this point in time, we have no plans to cancel any part of the Festival.”

However they added that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including; fever, coughing and difficulty breathing should keep away and stay home.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) & The Woodley Festival. Sunday 1st March, 11:30pm



Probably everyone is well aware of Coronavirus by now. We continue to monitor the situation. Please visit our website and Facebook page for updates. At this point we have no plans to cancel the festival. — Woodley Festival (@woodleyfestival) March 2, 2020

Organisers continued: “You may well be aware that a staff member at Willow Bank Infant School in Woodley had a positive diagnosis on Sunday, March 1.

“We do, of course, wish them well. Willow Bank does not have any groups or choirs in the festival, and we are not aware of any individual performers from there.

“We are also aware of at least one school locally that had pupils sent home as a precaution, having been skiing in Northern Italy. We understand that they all tested clear.

“Thankfully, by the time the festival starts on Saturday, anyone who was away on a half-term trip will have been back for almost two weeks. Here’s to a successful, and healthy, festival.”