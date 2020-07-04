ONE OF the casualties of the coronavirus has been Woodley Carnival.

The hugely popular event, which takes over Woodford Park for a day of fun, games and music, has had to be cancelled as rules on large gatherings prohibit such a day.

And there’s one particular bit that people will be missing: the carnival procession.

It usually goes through the streets of the town and features schools, clubs, groups and marching bands, all wearing bright costumes, and spreading cheer wherever they walk.

It’s all headed up by princesses – but alas, not to be this year.

Stepping into the gap, and aiming to bring some sparkle, is the Snow Princess Parties team.

This weekend they’ll be making Sunday special for Woodley youngsters thanks to a magical princess parade.

Seven princesses and two superheroes will be making their way through the town from 3pm, stopping off at several places where they will dance, sing and wave to youngsters (and the young at heart) from a socially distanced space.

And for those who are unable to be there for whatever reason, the event will be broadcast live on its Facebook page.

The stopping off points is planned to be Nightingale Road, Campbell Road, Woodlands Avenue, Howth Drive, Arundel Road, Church Road and Comet Way.

It is hoped that children watching will dress up as their favourite character as well as joining in with the singing.

And if it all goes well, it could be an annual event, just like Woodley Carnival.

Sarah Zeneli, regional director of Snow Princess Parties, says: “We are very excited to be bringing a Princess Parade to Woodley.

“Our aim is to bring some magic, love and joy to young ones who have been stuck inside during lockdown.

“I love to see children’s faces light up when they see their favourite princesses.

“We want to give them an unforgettable experience right on their doorstep.”

And if Sarah’s name rings a bell, it’s because she’s behind the hugely successful vegan markets that are now returning to action.

The Wokingham town centre one will be back on Sunday, July 12, while the Woodley one is back the following Sunday.

For more or to watch Sarah’s parade, log on to facebook.com/snowPrincessParties