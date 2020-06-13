‘Our hearts are broken’ – wife of cyclist who died in Sonning collision pays tribute to a devoted father

“Our hearts are broken – he was a wonderful husband and a devoted father”.

The wife of a man who died following a road traffic collision in Sonning has paid tribute to him.

Huw Jones, 42 and from Wokingham, was cycling along Thames Street around 7.50am on Wednesday, June 10, when he collided with a car.

A 22-year-old woman from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Thames Street was closed to allow officers from Thames Valley Police to investigate the incident.

Mr Jones’ wife, Julia, said: “Our hearts are broken by the loss of Huw.

“He was a wonderful husband to me and devoted father to six-year-old Zoe and four-year-old Ben.

“Huw loved his family more than anything. He was very popular in the neighbourhood and much loved by his friends there, and from university, work and school back in Cardiff.

“Huw had been a keen cyclist since childhood and he will be terribly missed by us all.”

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Inspector Simon Hills, of Thames Valley Police’s Roads division, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident, during which a man tragically died.

“I would ask that any motorists who were in the area at this time, who have dashcam footage, please review it to check if anything significant has been captured on it.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, or make a report online. Please quote reference URN 181 10/6 when making any reports.”