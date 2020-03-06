Outstanding: Ofsted delivers its verdict on Maiden Erlegh School

ONE of the borough’s secondary schools is celebrating after Ofsted judged it to be ‘outstanding’.

Maiden Erlegh in Earley learnt the news this week and said that it is a huge recognition of the staff’s efforts and the hard work of its students.

The inspection was carried out over two days in February, just before half-term.

Everything from the way in which children tackled a debate in an RE lesson to safeguarding arrangements was given a thorough once-over by the inspectors.

The noted that pupils with special educational needs received “the very best personalised support” and that teachers worked hard to understand the requirements for these children.

“Pupils with SEND achieve exceptionally well,” the report noted.

There was also praise for international trips, including a recent excursion by sixth-formers to Germany. This, Ofsted writes, “helped pupils develop their language skills and business acumen”. It added: “Pupils have a high regard for, and understanding of, life in modern Britain and beyond”.

Parents will be pleased to learn that “pupils concentrate well and participate enthusiastically in lessons”. Ofsted highlighted Year 13 English pupils who debated the heroes and anti-heroes of the book they were reading.

“Pupils blossom when teachers ask them to share their knowledge and skills,” Ofsted wrote.

The inspectors also praised the safety at the school, saying that bullying was extremely rare and dealt with promptly and that behaviour in classrooms is “exemplary”.

And the school’s Peacock Gallery – which champions the pupils’ artworks – was also praised. “Pupils’ artistic successes are displayed prominently in a central gallery for pupils, staff and visitors to view. Pupils are rightly proud of what they can and do achieve.”

Paul Gibson, Maiden Erlegh’s headteacher, was thrilled with the verdict.

“I could not be more proud of our students and staff,” he said. “Maiden Erlegh is a school which aims to give every student the best possible education and this report highlights that and more. Our students are fantastic and inspectors noted this when they visited.

“Throughout the report praise is given to them, and quite rightly as they are the ones who make the school such a wonderful place to learn and work.

“The report also recognises the quality of the staff at the school and I would also like to put on record my thanks to our staff. Time and time again, they go above and beyond the call of duty in order to create an environment where students want to do well and feel cared for. I am incredibly lucky to work with such a wonderful team of professionals.

“Finally, I would like to thank Maiden Erlegh Trust for the invaluable support they give the school, allowing us to focus purely on the wellbeing and education of our young people.”

And this view was echoed by Mary Davies, chief executive officer of Maiden Erlegh Trust which runs the academy school.

“I would like to congratulate everyone at the school on this glowing report,” she said.

“The Trust’s mission is to develop ‘distinctive, inclusive and excellent schools’. The report describes just that and is the result of talent, hard work and dedication on the part of staff and students every day.

“I know how hard everyone works, and how committed the staff are to providing the best education and school experience for every student at the school.

“I also know how wonderful the students are. I am delighted for everyone that their work has been recognised in this way and I am extremely proud of each and every individual involved in the school.”