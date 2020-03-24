Over 60s gym memberships suspended as classes cancelled for foreseeable future

ALL GYM memberships for the over 60s have been temporarily suspended across Places Leisure centres in the borough.

As of Saturday, March 21 the borough council made the decision to stop all SHINE fitness classes for the foreseeable future.

SHINE members will not be charged the £21.92 each month for their membership and will be kept on the classes register.

The council said when classes recommence, a new membership card will be sent out with an amended expiry date.

SHINE members will also be unable to use Places Leisure gyms and swimming pools, as these have been advised by the Government to shut indefinitely in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who wants to cancel their membership will be issued with a pro-rata refund from Saturday, March 21 until the end of their membership expiry date.

For more information, or to cancel memberships, email sport@wokingham.gov.uk