Paint the whole world with a rainbow: call to brighten windows with symbol of hope

A CALL has gone out for children to create pictures of rainbows that can be placed in windows across the borough – and the nation.

The aim is to help families who are at home during the coronavirus pandemic. If they go for walks around their communities – keeping a safe distance from others – they can spot the rainbows that have been created.

It’s a little like scarecrow trails and also a Winterval Windows scheme that has been running across parts of Reading, which saw families create illustrations based on books for people to see.

The rainbows are said to have originated in Spain.

A social media post by Reading-based arts collective Jelly said: “Children in Spain have started to draw pictures of rainbows and displaying them in their windows as a symbol of hope.

“We already have two window trails in Reading, Winterval Windows (East Reading) and West Reading Winter Wanderland, so we know that you can create amazing windows.

“We’d like to encourage the WHOLE of Reading to fill their windows with rainbows and when you’re on your isolation approved walks, keeping two metres from any other people, you can play a giant game of eye spy.”

